Cuba says it has detained 10 Panamanians accused of creating ‘subversive’ propaganda

By AP News

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government said Monday that authorities have detained 10 Panamanian citizens accused of fabricating subversive propaganda, in the latest international incident involving the Caribbean island.

The announcement comes just days after a fatal shooting involving a U.S. boat in Cuban waters.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry said that the Panamanians were paid to enter the island “with the purpose of making signs with subversive content, contrary to the constitutional order.”

The government said that according to initial statements from those detained, the Panamanians were ordered to leave Cuba “once the objective was achieved,” and that they would receive between $1,000 and $1,500 each upon their return.

The ministry said the detainees acknowledged their responsibility for the alleged activity and were arrested on Saturday in Havana. Officials did not provide further details, including the nature of the alleged propaganda.

The arrests took place just days after the Cuban government said a boat filled with 10 heavily armed Cubans from the U.S. opened fire on troops in waters just north of the island. Soldiers responded, killing four of the suspects, officials said.

Cuba’s government accused those suspects of trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism, although the exact motive remains unclear.

Cuba has said it maintains an open line of communication with the U.S. over the shooting as investigations by both governments continue.

