Cuba shuts its Quito embassy as Ecuador expels its diplomats

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The Cuban diplomatic mission in Ecuador left the country Friday after a 48-hour deadline given by the government of Daniel Noboa to depart expired.

Before the diplomatic staff left, the Cuban flag was removed from the embassy located in northern Quito.

In a statement released Friday, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that its embassy in Quito is ceasing all functions and reiterated its regret over “the unilateral and unfriendly action” of the Ecuadorian government.

Ecuador on Wednesday declared Cuba’s ambassador, Basilio Antonio Gutiérrez, and his diplomatic staff “persona non grata” and gave them 48 hours to leave the South American country.

Shortly after the announcement, a man could be seen on the roof of the Cuban Embassy in Quito burning a bag of papers in an oven. The burning was witnessed by The Associated Press and later posted in a video on social media by President Noboa, who remarked bluntly: “A paper barbecue.”

Ecuador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the measure was adopted within the framework of international diplomatic law, but didn’t say why they were forcing the diplomats to leave. The Vienna Convention allows countries to declare diplomatic personnel as persona non grata without explanation.

The diplomatic rift occured just days before U.S. President Donald Trump meets with several conservative Latin American leaders, including Noboa, in Florida. It also aligns with increased U.S. pressure on nations selling oil to Cuba, which Trump recently characterized as a “failed nation” and as tensions increase following the Jan. 3 capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a key Cuban ally, during a U.S. military operation in Caracas.

