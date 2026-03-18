Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
86.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Venezuela’s acting president names new defense chief to replace longtime Maduro loyalist

By AP News
Venezuela Defense Minister

Venezuela Defense Minister

Photo Icon View Photo

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced a major Cabinet shake-up Wednesday with the appointment of a new defense minister to replace Gen. Vladimir Padrino López, who had been a cornerstone of the military’s long-standing support for former President Nicolás Maduro.

Rodríguez announced the transition on her Telegram channel, saying the appointment of Gen. Gustavo González López to the role was effective immediately. She also thanked Padrino López for his “loyalty to the Homeland” and expressed confidence in his future roles.

The announcement comes more than ten weeks after Rodríguez became acting head of state following the Jan. 3 U.S. military operation that captured Maduro to put him on trial in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

The Trump administration has since ramped up pressure on the Maduro loyalists currently governing the oil-rich nation.

Padrino López was one of the longest-serving Cabinet ministers after Maduro took office in 2013 and one the country’s longest-serving defense ministers following his appointment in 2014.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.