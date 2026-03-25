Colombia investigates military plane crash that killed 69 as doctors identify victims

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Forensic experts in Colombia worked Wednesday to identify the remains of 69 security forces killed in a military transport plane crash in the country’s southwest, while authorities investigated the cause of the accident.

Alfridis Julio waited outside the forensic institute in the Colombian capital of Bogota to seek information about his son, 19-year-old soldier Kaleth Julio Severiche, who was on a list of the dead in Monday’s accident in Putomayo province, but whose remains have not yet been confirmed. He was traveling home on leave to reunite with family when the accident occurred.

“My head is spinning. I don’t know what to do but wait,” Julio told The Associated Press.

The Hercules C-130 crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Puerto Leguízamo at 9:40 a.m. local time. It crashed a minute later about 1.8 kilometers (1.1 mile) from the airport runway, according to the Colombian Aerospace Force.

Local residents were the first to arrive on the scene, recording footage showing a black cloud of smoke and flames. Some civilians helped rescue the injured, transporting them to medical centers on motorcycles.

While there were conflicting initial numbers on the number of deaths and people aboard the plane, the Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that 67 members of the armed forces and two policemen were killed in the accident. Their bodies were all taken to Bogota for identification.

The Hercules C-130, with tail number FAC 1016, was donated by the U.S. to Colombia in 2020 under a cooperation agreement that also included the donation of two other used Hercules planes.

In 2023, the plane went through a detailed revision known as an overhaul, in which its engines were inspected and key components were replaced.

The Colombian Air Force is investigating the crash, though no timeframe for any outcome has been set.

Analysts will examine data from the aircraft’s two onboard recorders, which captured critical information including altitude, speed, and cockpit voice recordings.

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By ASTRID SUÁREZ

Associated Press