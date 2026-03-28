Mexico’s navy locates 2 missing sailboats carrying aid off the coast of Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s navy said Saturday it found two sailboats that had gone missing while carrying humanitarian aid to Cuba.

The vessels carrying nine people departed from Isla Mujeres in southern Mexico on March 20 and then lost contact, fueling concern in Mexico, Cuba and beyond.

In a post on X on Saturday morning, the navy said an aircraft spotted the boats 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) northwest of Havana, Cuba, and that a boat was on the way to provide help.

An increasing number of countries and aid organizations have sent shipments of aid to Cuba as a U.S. fuel blockade has caused crippling blackouts and pushes the Caribbean nation to the brink of collapse.

The organization Nuestra América Convoy said Friday that based on the speed of the vessels reported to the Cuban maritime authorities, the window of arrival for the boats in Havana should be between Friday and Saturday and that the boats were led by experienced sailors.

James Schneider, communications director for Progressive International who helped coordinate the Nuestra America convoy to Cuba, thanked Mexican and Cuban authorities for their help on Saturday and said he was “relieved” to hear they were safe.

“The crews are safe, and the vessels are continuing their journey to Havana,” he said. “The convoy remains on track to complete its mission — delivering urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Cuban people.”