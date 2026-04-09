Brazil’s Supreme Court postpones decision on how Rio picks a governor, extending political chaos

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil ‘s Supreme Court postponed on Thursday a decision on who will be governor of Rio de Janeiro state, extending a three-week crisis in the country’s postcard region. Matters of policing, urban mobility and even gas prices are piling up on the desk of a local judge operating as caretaker.

Rio has had no governor since March 23, when Cláudio Castro resigned to run for senator in October’s elections, as required by law. Others who could fill his role are not available to take over.

Justice Flávio Dino asked for a review in a case that will establish whether Castro’s successor until January will be picked by voters in an early election or by members of the state’s scandal-prone legislature. He has up to 90 days to return to the court with his ruling.

So far the score is 4-1 in the 10-member Supreme Court for a vote through the state legislature.

Thiago Pampolha would be eligible to take Castro’s position if he had not resigned as deputy governor in 2025 to take a seat in a state government watchdog body. The next in line was Rodrigo Bacellar, the speaker of Rio state’s legislature, but he was recently jailed and removed from office.

The head of Rio’s state’s judiciary, Ricardo Couto de Castro, is now serving as governor. But as he was not expected to stay on for long he is facing headwinds to get other executives to work with him, local media has reported.

A new elected governor might take office only in January next year, as Rio citizens were already scheduled to pick one in October’s general elections.

Thomas Traumann, a political consultant and former government minister, says the extension of the political chaos in Rio is not only embarrassing, but also dangerous.

“Brazil’s government has just offered a deal to reduce diesel prices, which are high because of the conflict in the Middle East. Rio is one of the few that did not agree because there’s no one to authorize it. Now we will have Brazil’s most expensive diesel,” Traumann said. “And what if there’s violence from crime gangs tomorrow morning. Who is going to tell police to react?”

Local media has also reported that members of Rio’s judiciary fear they might soon face difficulties to move some cases ahead as their head has to manage the state’s government with no end in sight.

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, one of the sons of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a likely rival to his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October’s elections, has pushed for state lawmaker Douglas Ruas to be elected governor through the state legislature.

Supporters of Lula and his candidate for Rio governor, Eduardo Paes, have argued voters should go to the polls.

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By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press