Clashes erupt in Bolivia as miners set off dynamite and police fire tear gas

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Clashes erupted Thursday in Bolivia’s capital as police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of miners trying to breach the government palace and setting off small dynamite charges, a tactic that has become increasingly common during this second week of nationwide unrest.

It was the latest incident in growing social unrest challenging the administration of President Rodrigo Paz, who was sworn in as president late last year, ushering a new era for the Andean nation after nearly 20 years of one-party rule.

Thousands of miners descended on downtown La Paz to demand labor reforms and fuel, among other things, but as the hours passed, they began chanting slogans calling for the president’s resignation.

Blockades and marches have paralyzed the Bolivian capital in the past days. Earlier in the day, rural schoolteachers marched through the city center to demand higher wages, further tightening the grip on the capital.

The latest wave of protests was initially triggered by farmers seeking the repeal of a law that permitted land mortgaging. Although the president signed a decree annulling the law on Wednesday night and called for an end to the unrest, the demonstrations have continued to spread.

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