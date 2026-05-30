Colombia accuses Ecuador of ‘deliberate interference’ in general elections

BOGOTA (AP) — Colombia’s government on Saturday rejected a move by Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa to eliminate tariffs on Colombian imports because of a tariff commitment made to an opposition candidate, calling it “deliberate interference” in the ongoing electoral process.

Noboa said Friday after talks with Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella that he was committed to jointly fight narcoterrorism and would eliminate a security tax on June 1.

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry responded on Saturday by saying the repeal of tariffs imposed by Ecuador on bilateral trade stems from a resolution issued by the Andean Community of Nations and rejected its portrayal as “a goodwill gesture by the Ecuadorian leader.”

The ministry also described Noboa’s remarks as “deliberate interference in the electoral process” and as “intrusion by a foreign leader” that constitutes a “flagrant violation of the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs.”

Colombians go to the polls on Sunday to elect the successor to President Gustavo Petro.

De la Espriella, who represents the political movement Defenders of the Homeland, is among the frontrunners in the polls.

Noboa did not clarify whether he would maintain his decision should the ruling party candidate, Iván Cepeda, win.

The trade war between Ecuador and Colombia began in January when the Ecuadorian president imposed a so-called security tax on Colombian imports, alleging a lack of control on that side of the border and complaining of a trade deficit of at least $1 billion.

The tariff began at 30%, gradually increased to 50%, and then reached 100%. Just days before the recent announcement, Noboa had said it would be reduced to 75% starting June 1st.

The Petro administration, which has denied any alleged neglect of the shared border, responded with reciprocal measures: it imposed tariffs of up to 75% on Ecuadorian products and prohibited energy sales to Ecuador.

The ongoing tensions led to the summoning of the ambassadors from both countries.

The Andean Community of Nations found earlier this month that the reciprocal tariffs must be eliminated because they hinder free trade and gave both countries a deadline to do so. The group is currently reviewing appeals opposing the resolution.