PHOTO ESSAY: Fear grips Peru as crime surges ahead of presidential runoff on Sunday

TRUJILLO, Peru (AP) — Trujillo mourned its dead, killed in crime waves that have targeted this Peruvian city. Small business owners struggle and extortion by gangs is rampant as in many other places across the South American country.

Insecurity has emerged as a key concern ahead of a presidential runoff in Peru on Sunday, shaping people’s daily routines and influencing how Peruvians see their country’s future.

Over the past five years, extortion has increased fivefold, reaching nearly 29,000 reported cases in 2025. During the same period, killings have more than doubled, with authorities saying that 2,226 people were killed last year.

Criminal groups increasingly target small businesses, transport workers, market vendors and other entrepreneurs, demanding regular payments in exchange for allowing them to operate.

The impact extends far beyond the economic cost. Across the country, residents describe living with a constant sense of vulnerability as bomb attacks, kidnappings, killings and threats have surged.

It seems everyone in Peru knows someone who has been the victim of crime. Neighbors or loved ones have been extorted in order to keep their business open — or they have been kidnapped or killed.

Finding bodies on the streets or pulled out of ravines has become commonplace.

In some neighborhoods, businesses display symbols indicating they are paying extortion fees, while others invest heavily in private security to compensate for a limited police presence.

Security experts attribute the growing influence of organized crime to profits generated by illegal mining and other activities, as well as chronic underfunding of police investigative units and outdated technology. They also point to recent legal changes that have made it more difficult for authorities to detain suspects, seize criminal assets and dismantle criminal networks.

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This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.

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By RODRIGO ABD

Associated Press