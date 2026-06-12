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World Cup kicks off in Mexico City and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

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By AP News
South Africa Mexico WCup Soccer

South Africa Mexico WCup Soccer

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June 5 — 11, 2026

Co-host Mexico had an exuberant start to the largest World Cup in history with a 2—0 win over South Africa in the tournament’s opening match in front of 80,824 fans at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

The gap between Peru’s two presidential candidates narrowed with 96% of ballots counted after the runoff contest. The winner will be the South American country’s ninth president in 10 years.

Hundreds of thousands of people filled São Paulo’s Paulista Avenue for the city’s LGBTQ+ Pride Parade.

This gallery was curated by photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko based in Buenos Aires.

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AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

AP News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

By The Associated Press

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