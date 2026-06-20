Dominican authorities help foreign tourists affected by a massive resort fire return home

LA ALTAGRACIA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican authorities on Saturday were working to ensure that foreign tourists caught up in a massive fire that almost completely destroyed a luxury resort the day before could return to their home countries.

The blaze at the Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham resort in Bayahibe — a popular destination for U.S. and international tourists on the Dominican Republic ’s southeastern coast — forced the evacuation of nearly 1,700 tourists and caused the death of an Italian national, authorities said.

“Unfortunately, they lost their identity documents, including their passports,” said Amanda Santana, a hotel executive. “We have been coordinating with the embassies and governments of those countries to facilitate the entry of those guests.”

Hotel management officials said they are working with the police to expedite the filing of reports online for guests who need them. They added that tourists have been relocated to hotels in Punta Cana and Bayahibe.

General Manuel Méndez, director of the country’s Emergency Operations Center, said authorities were investigating the cause of the Italian woman’s death. He also said tourism activities in the area were continuing as normal.

At the time of the fire, the hotel was operating at 84% occupancy.

The Emergency Operations Center said it appeared the “fire spread rapidly” due to wind and because part of the resort’s roof was made of thatch.

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By MARTÍN ADAMES

Associated Press