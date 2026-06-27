Venezuela hit by powerful twin earthquakes and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

June 19 – 25, 2026
Powerful back-to-back earthquakes struck Venezuela causing widespread damage, a rising death toll and thousands injured.
Conservative outsider Abelardo de la Espriella, a millionaire political neophyte, will be Colombia’s next president after electoral authorities declared him the winner of the presidential runoff election.
The Andean New Year celebration, with traditional offerings to Pachamama, marked a pause in social protests and a slow return to normality after the end of a state of emergency that followed more than 50 days of road blockades isolating La Paz and other regions of Bolivia.
This gallery was curated by photojournalist Fernando Llano based in Mexico City.
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AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography
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By The Associated Press