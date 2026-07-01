Mexico-Ecuador World Cup match starts 1 hour late after a storm in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup started one hour after the original scheduled time on Tuesday night due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area.

It was the second match of the tournament affected by weather. A storm during the France-Iraq match at Philadelphia on June 22 caused a 2-hour, 11-minute suspension at the end of the first half.

Mexico is aiming to qualify to the round of 16 and inch closer to tie their best performances in the World Cup. Mexico reached the quarterfinals, playing at home, in 1970 and 1986.

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By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer