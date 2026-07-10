Outgoing Colombia minister warns climate gains could be at risk under new government

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia ’s outgoing environment minister warned Friday that the incoming government could reverse recent climate and conservation gains, pointing to its support for fracking and fossil fuel development and what she described as climate skepticism among some officials.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Environment Minister Irene Vélez Torres said she fears Colombia could lose ground on climate action at a time when the country is already confronting increasingly severe environmental challenges, including El Nino, a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that can disrupt rainfall patterns and trigger droughts, floods and extreme heat.

“Arriving with an attitude of climate denialism is absolutely dangerous,” Vélez said.

The comments come weeks before President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella takes office on Aug. 7 following a narrow election victory that marked a sharp political shift in Colombia after four years under President Gustavo Petro. The outgoing administration sought to position Colombia as a global leader on climate diplomacy, Amazon protection and a transition away from fossil fuels.

During his campaign endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, de la Espriella pledged to revive Colombia’s oil sector, voiced support for fracking and argued the country should make greater use of its natural resources to spur economic growth. Environmental advocates and some Indigenous leaders have warned that greater emphasis on extractive industries could increase pressure on environmentally sensitive areas, including parts of the Amazon rainforest.

About 42% of Colombia’s territory is covered by Amazon rainforest, and the Petro administration made rainforest protection and a transition away from fossil fuels central pillars of its environmental agenda.

Among Vélez’s biggest concerns is the future of Indigenous environmental governance in the Amazon. She said she worries the incoming administration could weaken recent efforts to recognize Indigenous authorities as key environmental decision-makers and reduce support for Indigenous territorial governance initiatives.

She also expressed concern about the possible return of aerial glyphosate spraying of coca, the plant used to make cocaine, describing the herbicide as “potentially carcinogenic to humans” and saying its use had caused lasting environmental and health impacts in Colombia.

Vélez also warned about expanded fossil fuel development and mining in Colombia’s paramos, unique high-altitude wetlands that supply water to millions of people.

The incoming administration has rejected some of those characterizations. Fabio Arjona, the marine biologist chosen by de la Espriella to serve as environment minister, has said environmental debates should be less ideological, criticized what he called “environmental hysteria” and defended the possibility of fracking under strict controls while saying it should not occur in protected areas such as national parks and paramos.

Representatives for de la Espriella and Arjona did not respond to requests for comment before publication.

Vélez said the change in government should not erase recent efforts to reduce deforestation, restore ecosystems and strengthen protections for wetlands, paramos and the Amazon.

“We have a legacy that, despite our differences, should be preserved,” Vélez said. “It would be an unforgivable mistake to abandon this agenda simply because it comes from a different political sector. Social and environmental justice must remain at the center of the political agenda.”

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By STEVEN GRATTAN

Associated Press