Storms blamed on El Nino batter Chile and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Add us as a preferred source

July 17-23, 2026

Days of El Nino-driven storms battered northern Chile, triggering deadly floods and landslides that left communities isolated and prompted a state of emergency.

A sailboat carrying humanitarian aid from Europe arrived in Havana as Catholic Church organizations distributed U.S. donations while the island’s economic crisis deepens.

Athletes from 37 nations arrived in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for the centennial edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games, the world’s oldest regional multisport event.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca based in Mexico City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

AP News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

By The Associated Press