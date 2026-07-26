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Brazil recalls ambassador after Argentina’s President Milei insults government officials

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By AP News
APTOPIX Brazil Flavio Bolsonaro Convention

APTOPIX Brazil Flavio Bolsonaro Convention

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SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday that it recalled its ambassador to Argentina after President Javier Milei insulted Brazilian officials while in their country.

The decision comes a day after Milei was in Sao Paulo participating in an event where Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, was confirmed as the presidential candidate of his father’s party.

During his speech at Saturday’s event, Milei accused Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of being a “thief” and a “delinquent,” among other things. Milei also accused Supreme Federal Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes of being “trash” after he denied the Argentine president a visit to Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest serving a 27-year sentence over a coup attempt.

The president of the Supreme Federal Court, Minister Edson Fachin, said Milei’s comments were a “disrespectful reference to a magistrate of the highest court in the country, made on Brazilian soil.”

A spokesperson for Brazil’s foreign affairs ministry said Ambassador Julio Bitelli was recalled for consultations following Milei’s statements.

Lula has not publicly addressed Milei’s remarks, but in an opinion piece published Sunday by The Washington Post in which he called U.S. tariffs against Brazil “a strategic mistake,” he asserted that “Brazil’s destiny is determined only by Brazilians without external interference, without subservience.”

Those comments come a day after Brazil’s Foreign Ministry denied visas to two U.S. State Department officials who sought to travel to the South American nation next week. The ministry did not offer an explanation.

Lula is seeking reelection and will run against Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, whose family has many ties with the Trump administration.

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