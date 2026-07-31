Peru swears in new president and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

July 24-30, 2026

Keiko Fujimori was sworn in as Peru’s president, a victory that confirmed a regional shift in South America toward the conservative wing.

Mexico said it will address the growing problem of sargassum, a brown seaweed that has quadrupled in the Mexican Caribbean this year and poses a threat not only to the environment but also to tourism.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei accused Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of being a “thief” and a “delinquent,” among other things. Milei was in Sao Paulo for an event where Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, was confirmed as the presidential candidate of his father’s party.

___

This gallery was curated by chief photographer Eduardo Verdugo based in Mexico City.

By The Associated Press