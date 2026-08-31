Brazil police search Vasco da Gama striker’s home in connection with drugs, arms trafficking probe

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police searched the home of a footballer of top-flight club Vasco da Gama in connection with a drugs and arms trafficking investigation, officials said Monday. A second division player is also under investigation.

The 30-year-old David Corrêa, one of the team’s key players and known by fans as DVD, left the club’s training ground in Rio de Janeiro without commenting on the case.

“These investigations seek to gather elements to clear up crimes and dismantle the criminal structure under investigation,” Espirito Santo police said in a statement. The operation was dubbed “the troop,” a name those investigated used for the criminal organization.

Vasco da Gama said in a statement that it is collaborating with the police of Espirito Santo state, where Corrêa was born.

Corrêa played 21 matches for the club in the current Brazilian league and scored three goals, the latest on Saturday in his team’s 3-1 victory against Cruzeiro.

The other player involved in the probe is right-back Hayner Cordeiro, currently at second-division club Vila Nova and formerly at Santos.

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