RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian markets rallied on Friday after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed that he had chosen a veteran banker to lead the finance ministry in 2027, a move seen as a sign of his commitment to fiscal discipline.

Brazil’s currency, the real, and its stock market had tumbled after Lula’s surprise victory over Flávio Bolsonaro in last month’s presidential election. Investors had been counting on a win by Bolsonaro, who had pledged to slash spending.

But the announcement late Thursday that Bradesco chief Luiz Carlos Trabuco had accepted Lula’s invitation to oversee the country’s finances during his upcoming fourth term, which begins Jan. 5, triggered a sharp rebound.

The real strengthened from 5.88 to the dollar on Wednesday to 5.53 on Friday morning, while stocks surged between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The currency had already begun strengthening after Brazil’s lower house approved a government plan earlier this week to control spending and increase revenue. Although many investors considered the plan too timid, they viewed it as a step in the right direction.

The package has drawn criticism from some of Lula’s supporters, who accuse his government of bowing to market pressure. They see the measures as a threat to health, education and welfare spending, as well as to his campaign promises.

Lula on Friday appeared to defend the plan as he thanked students in the city of Niteroi, across the bay from Rio de Janeiro, for spontaneously taking to the streets after Bolsonaro bested the incumbent in the first round of the election. The students are largely credited with kicking off a mass mobilization calling on people to vote for Lula that contributed to securing his win in the second round.

“We need to grow, and to grow, we cannot waste money. We will have to spend money wisely,” Lula said, speaking from a stage.

One student held a sign saying “With Lula, against fiscal adjustment.”

Ahead of the runoff, Lula unveiled costly initiatives, including a 15% increase in payments under his flagship welfare program, Bolsa Família, or Family Grant. That measure alone will cost 5.8 billion reais ($1 billion) this year and about 22 billion reais ($3.7 billion) next year, according to Brazilian government figures.

Other measures introduced by Lula’s administration include subsidized credit and debt-relief programs for small businesses and low-income earners, as well as temporary federal fuel tax cuts. The government has also proposed free public transportation on weekends, while Congress has passed legislation shortening the workweek without cutting pay.

Last week, students and left-wing activists protested against the fiscal package on São Paulo’s Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue, home to many banks and brokerages, and in Rio de Janeiro’s historic Candelária Square.

Monica de Bolle, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said that both the hard left and market actors had likely forgotten that Lula — who governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010 before taking office again in 2023 — has consistently shown himself to be what she called a pragmatist.

“Lula hasn’t changed. He’s not very ideological when it comes to running the economy,” de Bolle said. “The rally is really a correction of the market’s views and expectations.”

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By ELÉONORE HUGHES

Associated Press