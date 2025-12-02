Mountain Lion Sighting This Morning In Upper Crystal Falls

Crystal Falls, CA – A homeowner in the upper Crystal Falls area near Phoenix Lake in Tuolumne County captured a big cat on their security camera and wants to warn their neighbors of the potential danger.

The picture and video of the cougar were taken today, November 2, 2025, in the early morning hours, according to the property owners, who requested anonymity, as it was sauntering across their driveway and then back into the nearby woods. They asked Central Sierra Broadcasting to “please advise folks that a large mountain lion is active in the Upper Crystal Falls area.”

We reported another cougar sighting in the 21000 block of Phoenix Lake Road, near Fern Lane in the Phoenix Lake area, back in October of this year. The footage captured the cougar strolling through their backyard, past a tree, a lawn chair, and a fire pit. It is unclear whether it is another big cat or possibly the same one roaming around the area. Either way, residents should make sure to watch children and pets while outside. California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials provide this information regarding how to report it when a mountain lion is spotted or an incident occurs:

How to Report:

Online: Use the CDFW’s online Wildlife Incident Reporting system to provide details, including the location, date, time, and any photos or videos you may have.

By Phone:

For general questions or non-emergency concerns, contact your regional CDFW office.

For suspected poaching or pollution, call the CDFW Law Enforcement CalTIP (Californians Turn In Poachers and Polluters) hotline.

If a mountain lion has preyed on livestock or pets, contact CDFW so they can verify the incident and provide guidance on nonlethal prevention measures or issue a depredation permit if necessary.

When to Call 911: