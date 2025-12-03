900 Acres Near Yosemite Returning To Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation

Yosemite, CA — This month, the non-profit Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) will help complete the transfer of 900 acres of forestland to the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation.

Henness Ridge was included in the original proposal for Yosemite National Park that went before Congress, but was later dropped, and is now private property. It overlooks Yosemite Valley and the Wild and Scenic Merced River.

PFT acquired the 900 acres in an effort to prevent it from being developed, and had explored donating it to Yosemite. When those efforts stalled, they reached out to the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation.

PFT adds, “For the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation, who were displaced with European settlement and the establishment of Yosemite National Park, it restores a foothold in their homeland and creates space for self-governance, cultural renewal, and community healing.”

The organization notes that the land has a long history of Indigenous use, including a trail connecting the Central Valley to Yosemite Valley, following wildlife migration from lower elevation winter lands to higher elevation summer territory.

The Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation embraced the idea of receiving its land back. The transfer is funded via a grant from the California Natural Resources Agency.

“This land will be a sanctuary for our people,” said Sandra Chapman, Tribal Council Chairwoman. “It allows us to restore cultural practices, bring our community together, and ensure a healthy legacy for future generations.”

Henness Ridge is located southwest of the Yosemite Valley.