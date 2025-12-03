SPD Details How It Will Use New Traffic Safety Grant Funding

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is one of the local agencies receiving money announced yesterday by the California Office of Traffic Safety, as reported here.

The PD reports that it will use the $55,000 to fund additional DUI checkpoints and patrols targeting impaired drivers, and to boost enforcement operations aimed at those using cell phones, speeding, and not paying attention to bikers and walkers.

In addition, there will be community presentations on traffic safety issues, collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies, and officer training/re-certification efforts (Standard Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, and Drug Recognition Expert).

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,“ says SPD Officer Shane Theilen. “By increasing enforcement of traffic laws and focusing on high-risk areas, we aim to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and makes our roads safer for everyone.”

Funding is from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.