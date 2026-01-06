DUI Arrest In New Year’s Bridge Crash In San Andreas Involving Child

San Andreas, CA – An early morning solo-vehicle crash into a bridge on New Year’s Day in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County left a child passenger in the pickup with serious injuries.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. on Main Street, just west of Pope Street near Neilson Park. CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper reported that 23-year-old Kaylin M. Reeder of San Andreas was driving a white GMC Sierra pickup westbound when she made an unsafe right turn, causing the truck to leave the roadway and hit a metal bridge guardrail. The wreckage, including damage to the pickup’s front end, blocked the westbound lane of Main Street.

The lone passenger, 4-year-old James Jacob Berry of Valley Springs, suffered major injuries, while Reeder sustained minor injuries. Both were taken by ground ambulance to Mark Twain Medical Hospital for treatment. Cooper added that Reeder was “arrested for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, causing injuries to another.”

The collision remains under investigation.