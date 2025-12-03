Skip to main content
Iran’s currency falls to a new low as nuclear sanctions squeeze its ailing economy

By AP News
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s rial currency fell Wednesday to a new low of 1.2 million to a U.S. dollar as nuclear sanctions squeeze Tehran’s ailing economy.

Traders offered the new exchange rate on Wednesday.

The new record low is increasing pressure on food prices and other costs have been making daily life that much more challenging for Iranians. Prices are up on meat, rice and other staples of the Iranian dinner table.

Meanwhile, people worry about a new round of fighting between Iran and Israel — as well as potentially the United States — after June’s 12-day war.

