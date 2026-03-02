Photos from inside Iran as strikes boom across the capital, Tehran, for a third day

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The explosion was so loud and strong, the elderly resident of northern Tehran said she felt it in her heart, describing the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes that boomed across the Iranian capital and raised columns of smoke.

Streets were largely empty in Tehran on Monday, the third day of the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign. It was a strong contrast to the previous day when Tehran’s many highways were jammed with traffic as some left the city, and others rushed to stock up on groceries, fearing a long war.

The resident of north Tehran spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, as did another woman in the capital reached by The Associated Press from outside the country.

“Almost every five hours, large explosions are heard in Tehran and sometimes the building shakes,” the woman said. “There are huge plumes of smoke everywhere in Tehran.”

On Monday, those who remained in the city largely appeared to stay in their homes. Members of the Revolutionary Guard and the paramilitary Basij had checkpoints on many streets, checking vehicles, as well as gathering in some squares, playing mourning music and nationalist songs, said the woman.

Strikes on Sunday night hit a state TV building, causing heavy damage to the Gandhi Hospital across the street, forcing its evacuation. The façade of the hospital was shattered, and rubble from the walls spilled over hospital beds.

On Sunday, authorities organized mass gatherings in a main Tehran square and elsewhere to mourn Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed early in the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

