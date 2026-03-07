Skip to main content
Photos show travellers stuck in the UAE taking shelter from war at Indian expat’s home

By AP News
Emirates Stranded Travellers Shelter

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — With flights across the Gulf disrupted by the war in the Middle East, an Indian expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates has opened his farm property to those left stranded. Tents and mattresses are laid out for travellers, who help prepare meals, share tea and snacks, play cricket and practice yoga on the open spaces.

Dr. Dhiraj Jain, head of 1XL Holdings, began offering temporary shelter after flight cancellations left hundreds unable to leave Dubai. Umang Soin, one of the guests who learned about the farm after flights were suspended, said Jain arranged transportation to bring them from their hotel.

By ALTAF QADRI
Associated Press

