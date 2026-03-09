Skip to main content
At least 14 migrants drown off Turkey after a chase ends in a deadly collision

By AP News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — At least 14 migrants drowned on Monday after a boat carrying them collided with a coast guard boat off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast during a chase, officials said.

The incident occurred near the coast of Demre, in Antalya province, as the vessel carrying Afghans ignored calls to stop and attempted maneuvers at high-speed to escape the coast guard boats, the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Gov. Hulusi Sahin as saying.

Seven people were rescued from the sea by coast guard teams and given immediate medical care, Sahin said. Fourteen others who reached the shore were detained by gendarmerie units.

Search and rescue operations were continuing by land, sea and air to locate any remaining people who may still be missing.

Authorities have launched both a judicial and an administrative investigation into the incident, Anadolu said.

