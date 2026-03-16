Artillery attack on a Yemen village kills at least 10 as government blames Houthi rebels

CAIRO (AP) — An artillery attack on a village in northern Yemen killed at least 10 people, including six children, and wounded more than 30 others, officials said Monday, while the government blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the shelling.

The Houthis targeted a group of people gathered for iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Hajjah province, according to the Information Ministry. The province is mostly controlled by the Houthis, but some areas are held by Yemen’s internationally recognized government that is based in Aden.

The circumstances of the attack on Sunday were unclear and Houthi officials declined to comment.

Fighting between the Houthis and government forces has also covered Hajjah since Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition, including the United Arab Emirates, intervened the following year in an attempt to restore the government to power.

The conflict has pushed the economy to the brink of collapse and caused “severe” food insecurity in northern provinces, including Hajjah, according to the World Food Program.

The Information Ministry said in a statement that the death toll was likely to rise and several among the wounded were in critical condition.

By FATMA KHALED

Associated Press