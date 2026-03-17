Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
84.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tradition and worry at an iftar gathering near the Iran-Iraq border in photos

By AP News
Iraq Iran US Israel

Iraq Iran US Israel

Photo Icon View Photos

GULP, Iraq (AP) — At the foot of the mountains along Iraq’s border with Iran, a Kurdish family gathers in the village of Gulp, near Halabja, to prepare iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan.

As children play and relatives come together to mark the final days of the holy month, the warmth of the gathering is tempered by concern just across the border.

Nyan Fayaq worries for her relatives in Iran’s Kurdish city of Saqqez, whom she has not been able to reach for a month.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By LEO CORREA
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.