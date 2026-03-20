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Kuwait says its Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery again hit in Iranian drone attacks, starting fire

By AP News

Kuwait said Friday its Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery again came under attack by Iranian drones, which sparked a fire at several of its units.

The refinery had been hit Thursday, sparking fires.

Kuwait said firefighters on Friday were trying to control the blazes and there were no immediate injuries from the attack.

The Iranian attack came as Kuwait marked Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The attack Friday comes as Iran increasingly targets energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel on Wednesday bombed Iran’s massive South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf.

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