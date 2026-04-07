Gunmen attack building housing Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — A gunfight erupted outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, leaving two assailants dead and a police officer wounded, Turkey’s Haberturk broadcaster reported.

The report said attackers were carrying long-barreled weapons. An exchange of fire with police killed two while a third assailant was captured. One officer sustained injuries during the clash.

The area surrounding the building was quickly sealed off.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the attackers or what their motives may have been.

Turkey’s Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said an investigation has been launched.

Haberturk said the consulate occupies one or two floors inside the high-rise building.