Iraqi officials believe a powerful Iran-backed militia is behind a US journalist’s abduction

BAGHDAD (AP) — Three Iraqi officials said Tuesday local authorities believed the powerful Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia was responsible for the kidnapping of a U.S. journalist in Iraq and that attempts to negotiate her release have run into obstacles.

U.S. officials had previously alleged the group was responsible for abducting freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson from a Baghdad street corner on March 31. The Iraqi government has not publicly named the group responsible, and the militia has not claimed the kidnapping.

Kataib Hezbollah officials declined to comment.

The two Iraqi security officials and one official from the pro-Iran Coordination Framework political bloc spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the sensitive case publicly.

One of the security officials said that an official with the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iran-backed militias that is nominally under the control of the Iraqi military, had been tasked with communicating with the abductors to secure Kittleson’s release but had run into difficulties in communicating with the Kataib Hezbollah leadership.

“The primary challenge is that the leaders of the Kataib militia — specifically, the commanders of the battalions — are nowhere to be found. No one knows their whereabouts, and the process of establishing contact with them is extremely complex,” they said. “These leaders have gone underground, maintaining no active lines of communication, out of fear of being targeted.”

The political official said a message had been sent to the Kataib leadership to determine their demands in exchange for releasing the kidnapped journalist. Iraqi authorities are willing to release six Kataib Hezbollah members who are currently detained, most of them in connection with attacks on a U.S. base in Syria, they said, but the militia has not yet communicated its demands clearly.

The second security official said that to further complicate matters, the Iraqi official in charge of the case has not yet received the go-ahead from U.S. officials to proceed with negotiations.

U.S. officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The State Department previously said that it is working with the FBI to secure Kittleson’s release.

Journalist advocacy groups have urged the U.S. government to formally designate Kittleson a hostage, or “wrongful detainee,” a designation that triggers an elevated level of response.

Kittleson, 49, had lived abroad for years, using Rome as her base for a time and building a respected journalism career across the Middle East, particularly in Iraq and Syria. Like many freelancers, she often worked on a shoestring budget and without the protections afforded by large news organizations to staff.

She had entered Iraq again shortly before her abduction. U.S. officials have said that they warned her multiple times of threats against her, but that she did not want to leave.

Iraqi officials have said that two cars were involved in the kidnapping, one of which crashed while being pursued near the town of al-Haswa in Babil province, southwest of Baghdad. The journalist was then transferred to a second car that fled the scene.

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Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press