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Photos show Israelis celebrating at a West Bank spring despite heightened tensions

By AP News
APTOPIX Israel Independence Day

APTOPIX Israel Independence Day

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AUJA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli settlers and other Israelis gathered at a spring in the occupied West Bank to celebrate their country’s Independence Day with hours of swimming and picnicking. The afternoon of leisure in the community of Auja contrasted sharply with recent violence and displacement of Palestinians in the Jordan Valley. Parts of the spring have been developed as recreational areas used largely by Israelis, a reminder of tensions over water in the West Bank, where Palestinians have limited supply while Israeli settlements enjoy far greater access. Israeli soldiers watched over the festivities Wednesday. Residents gathered under a flag bearing the photo of a 21-year-old Israeli man killed by Hamas gunmen during an attack in June 2023. This year has seen ongoing attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians, including the forced displacement of 600 people from a nearby community in January.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By OHAD ZWIGENBERG
Associated Press

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