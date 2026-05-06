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Fire at a shopping center in Iran kills 8 people and injures dozens

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By AP News
Iran

Iran

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TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire in a shopping center near Iran’s capital killed eight people and injured 40, Tehran’s emergency service department said Wednesday.

The fire started Tuesday in the Arghavan shopping center in Andisheh town in Tehran province. It was not clear what caused the blaze. Iran’s state television IRIB said authorities were investigating.

Television footage showed firefighters battling the flames as large plumes of black smoke billowed from the multistory building.

There was no indication the blaze was linked to the war, where a shaky ceasefire with the United States has been holding for around three weeks.

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