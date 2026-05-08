3 Australian women back from Syria face slavery and terrorism charges over alleged IS links

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three Australian women were charged on Friday with slavery and terrorism offenses after they arrived home from Syria with another 10 others whom police allege are linked to the Islamic State group.

The four women and nine children, who have spent years in Roj Camp in the Syrian desert, landed on two Qatar Airways flights from Doha on Thursday despite the Australian government warning they would face charges if they returned.

Kawsar Abbas, 53, and her daughter Zeinab Ahmed, 31, were charged in a Melbourne court on Friday in relation to allegations that their family bought a female Yazidi slave for $10,000, police said a statement on Friday.

Their lawyers said they would apply for both women to be released on bail on Monday.

Abbas, her husband and children traveled in 2014 to Syria, which was then the center of IS’s co-called caliphate, police allege.

Abbas was complicit in buying the slave, who was kept in the family home, police allege.

The mother was charged with four crimes against humanity under Australian law, and the daughter was charged with two slavery crimes. Each charge carries a potential penalty of 25 years in prison.

Both women were detained by Kurdish forces in March 2019 and have been held with other family members at Roj Camp since.

Another 32-year-old woman was arrested at Sydney Airport and charged with being a member of a terrorist organization and with entering or remaining in a region controlled by a terrorist organization. Each charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Police say she followed her IS-fighter partner to Syria. Australia made it illegal to travel to the former Syrian Islamic State group stronghold of Raqqa without a legitimate reason from 2014 to 2017.

She is expected to apply to be released on bail in a Sydney court later on Friday.

The Australian government has condemned the women for supporting Islamic State militants by traveling to Syria and refused to help repatriate them.

Police have been investigating Australians’ potential involvement in atrocities in Syria for more than a decade.

Another 21 Australian women and children remain in Roj Camp in northeast Syria near the Iraq border. Their supporters have told reporters they intend to repatriate them within weeks.

One of those women is banned from returning to Australia by a temporary exclusion order.

Australia can use such orders to prevent high-risk citizens from returning for up to two years.

The orders were created by laws introduced to in 2019 to prevent defeated IS fighters from returning to Australia. There are no public reports of an order being issued before.

Such orders can’t be made against children younger than 14. But Australia has ruled out separating children from their mothers.

Australian governments have repatriated Australian women and children from Syrian detention camps on two occasions. Other Australians have returned without government assistance.

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press