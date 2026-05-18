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Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi released from hospital

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By AP News
Iran Nobel Laureate Hospitalized

Iran Nobel Laureate Hospitalized

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been released from a hospital in Tehran after more than two weeks, her supporters said Monday.

They called for Mohammadi, 54, to remain at home to receive follow-up care and daily physiotherapy.

Mohammadi was urgently transferred from prison to a hospital in northwestern Iran on May 1 after she fell unconscious. She was released on bail nearly 10 days later and transferred to the hospital in Tehran, where specialists examined her.

She was awarded the Nobel in 2023 while in prison and has been jailed repeatedly throughout her career. Her latest imprisonment began in December when she was arrested in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

Her family has said that her health had been deteriorating in prison, in part because she was heavily beaten during her arrest. She had a heart attack in March and has had a blood clot in her lung since before her imprisonment that needs blood thinners and monitoring to manage it.

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