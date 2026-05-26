Authorities urge Euphrates riverbank residents in Syria to move inland as waters rise

RAQQA, Syria (AP) — Water levels of the Euphrates River in northern and eastern Syria rose over the past two days, causing flooding, officials said Tuesday, spurring authorities to urge residents living on the banks to move inland.

There were no reports of casualties in the flooding, which has been rare in Syria since Turkey built dams decades ago that control the flow of the Euphrates into Syria and Iraq. The floods affected the northern province of Raqqa and the eastern province of Deir el-Zour.

State media reported that the floods caused damage to agricultural fields as well as to homes and businesses in the region that earlier this year witnessed clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters.

The floods are the result of rain levels that were higher than usual this year prompting authorities to open some of the gates at the Euphrates Dam to reduce pressure on it.

State news agency SANA said with the opening of the gates, about 1,800 cubic meters (63,566 cubic feet) of water were flowing per second in what could lead water levels to rise more.

It said in the coming hours, water levels in the river could rise about 2 meters (6.5 feet).

One of those affected was Mohammed Amin, 65, whose famous Greek House restaurant in Raqqa was partially covered with water causing thousands of dollars in damage. In the restaurant’s main hall, where water was several centimeters high, fish could be seen swimming.

“Our losses are huge,” said Amin, who added that refrigerators were not working and more than 200 chairs that were on the edge of the river were washed away by the floodwaters.

For Sabha Mohammed, 50, who was displaced from the town of Maadan in Raqqa province, much of her belongings were washed away from the tent where she lives on the edge of the river. “It was early in the morning when the flood began,” she said.

Syria’s Civil Defense warned people not to swim in the river and avoid passing on small bridges or using boats at the time of the flood. It also called on residents to move with their cattle to higher areas.

By HOGIR AL ABDO

Associated Press