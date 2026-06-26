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Photos show Ashoura commemorations shaped by war and loss in Lebanon and Iran

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By AP News
APTOPIX Lebanon Ashoura

APTOPIX Lebanon Ashoura

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War, loss and remembrance shaped the observances this year in Lebanon and Iran of Ashoura, one of Shiite Islam’s most important religious days, commemorating the death of a grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

In Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, tens of thousands gathered in synchronized processions, beating their chests in remembrance of Hussein — Muhammad’s grandson — and in remembrance of loved ones killed in the recent war between the Hezbollah militant group and Israel.

In the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh, smaller commemorations unfolded next to the scars of Israeli airstrikes. Smoke from an airstrike on the outskirts of the city underscored the fragility of the current ceasefire. Some participants performed ritual bloodletting by making ceremonial cuts to their heads.

In Iran’s capital, Tehran, residents gathered for ceremonies and processions, many beating their heads and chests. Devotees with torches set fire to tents in a reenactment of the battle in 680 A.D. when Hussein was killed.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By VAHID SALEMI, HUSSEIN MALLA and HASSAN AMMAR
Associated Press

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