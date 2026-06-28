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Saudi authorities say 14 have been killed in an oil company helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia

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By AP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — At least 14 people were killed in Saudi Arabia when a helicopter carrying them crashed on Sunday, killing everyone aboard, according to the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

The accident occurred around 6 am local time, and all of the people killed were Saudi nationals, the statement said. There was no further information about what caused the crash.

The helicopter belonged to Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, which is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia.

Aramco has recently had to scramble as the Iran war disrupted oil supplies and raised prices. The company said it successfully shifted some oil exports to a pipeline to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the war.

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