Houthi rebels reach strategic port city in Yemen and other Mideast developments

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have entered Yemen’s strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha, according to two residents, which could bring the rebels closer to targeting shipping through a critical waterway to the Red Sea.

Separately, an Israeli strike killed at least four people in northern Gaza, including two children. And Israel warned Iran of a “powerful response” if Tehran attacks, threatening it could target Iran’s energy facilities in retaliation.

Here’s a look at the latest news in the Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels enter strategic port city, residents say

Houthi rebels have entered Yemen’s strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha, two residents told The Associated Press on Thursday.

If confirmed, the development is significant because taking the city would put the Houthis closer to their goal of targeting shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb, a crucial waterway linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. Mokha is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the strait.

Mokha long had been held by forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

A resident, Amin al-Mohammdi, said the Houthis entered Mokha and fanned out across intersections. All roads from the west coast leading to Mokha have been closed, and shops were shut, he said. Another resident, Mohamed Salem, reported seeing vehicles belonging to Houthi forces in the streets.

The AP couldn’t independently verify the claims.

— By Ahmed Haj in Aden, Yemen

Houthis make advances in the western Taiz province

The Houthis have fought a civil war with the country’s internationally recognized government that started in 2014. The fighting now threatens a fragile truce that took effect in 2022.

The Houthis recently made advances in the western province of Taiz, where Mokha is located, according to Ahmed al-Mawazi, a trooper with the Yemeni armed forces, and Abdel Kader al-Sharabi, a member of the Saudi-backed forces supporting the Yemeni government.

Both said the rebels had seized control of the al-Shaqira area, an important supply route connecting the city of Taiz, the provincial capital, and other inland areas to Yemen’s western coast.

Meanwhile, Yemeni government forces launched airstrikes targeting Houthi reinforcements west of Taiz, they added. Clashes also continued along Yemen’s western coast, particularly in the direction of the southern part of the key port city of Hodeida. The fighting has taken place near crucial supply routes.

Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV claimed that Saudi-backed forces launched 40 airstrikes in recent hours in Taiz, Jawf, Hodeida and Marib provinces. The AP couldn’t independently verify the claim. There was no immediate comment from the government forces.

2 children are killed in a Gaza strike

Two children were among the dead after Israel carried out a new strike in the northern Gaza community of Beit Lahiya, according to Shifa Hospital, where the bodies were taken.

The strike killed a husband and wife, alongside their two daughters, aged 8 and 12.

“There is nothing that can justify Israel attacking this home,” said Zuheir al-Heisami, a neighbor of the family, at the hospital. He said the strike happened at around 2 a.m. “These were two children and their parents that were killed while they were asleep.”

The Israeli military in a statement said the strike in Beit Lahiya “eliminated” a militant who had taken part in attacks against its forces. It did not give details.

Israel’s military in the past has said it carries out strikes in response to threats against its forces under the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since October.

Israel threatens strikes on Iran’s energy facilities if attacked

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Iran of a “powerful response” if Israel is attacked, saying it would “inflict severe damage on Iran of a kind it has not yet suffered, including on its central energy facilities.”

Katz’ video statement came after Iran launched missiles at U.S. targets in Israel’s eastern neighbor of Jordan earlier this week in response to U.S. strikes on Iranian oil tankers.

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This story will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press