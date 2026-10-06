Saudi Arabia says 2 airports were hit in renewed fighting with Houthis and other Mideast news

Saudi Arabia said three people were injured in the latest attacks on its airports since fighting with Yemen’s Houthi rebels reignited. Meanwhile, Palestinian officials said Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City killed two people and condemned the latest home demolitions in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Nearly three years after the Palestinian militant Hamas group’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, conflict in the Middle East has persisted almost without interruption, spreading across the region, including to Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Full coverage is available here.

Saudis say 2 airports were hit as fighting grinds on with Houthis

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday acknowledged that two of its airports were attacked, leaving three lightly injured, hours after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they fired missiles and drones at the kingdom.

The attacks were the latest in the conflict between the two sides.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement that airports in the cities of Najran and Jizan were hit on Monday, damaging both facilities. The statement did not say who was responsible but followed a Houthi announcement of attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports and military bases on Monday.

Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a statement on Tuesday the rebels had fired toward a third airport on Tuesday as part of their strategy to deter air traffic to Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press could not confirm whether the Houthis had hit Abha International Airport in the kingdom’s southwest. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the claimed strike.

Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have launched a military campaign to reclaim Houthi-controlled territory near the southern tip of the Red Sea to prevent disruptions to oil being exported out of the region.

2 killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Two Israeli airstrikes killed two people and severely injured at least one in Gaza City, health officials at the city’s Shifa Hospital said.

The Israeli military said it targeted militants in both strikes, including one near the municipal park, a densely populated part of the city.

It was the latest deadly attack since a ceasefire took effect nearly a year ago. More than 1,460 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, whose figures are generally considered reliable by the United Nations and independent experts.

Netanyahu warns of potential attack related to Israel’s upcoming vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas could attack Israel in a bid to influence the outcome of the country’s elections later this month. Netanyahu, who is locked in a tough battle for re-election in a campaign largely centered on security, did not publicly provide evidence for the claim.

“Precisely because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with its remaining strength ahead of the elections in an attempt to influence them,” Netanyahu said at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

He said Israel was prepared to fend off any such attack and would “respond with tremendous force if they make that mistake.”

The statement came on the eve of the three-year anniversary of the attack in which Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people and took another 251 as hostages from southern Israel.

In recent days, Netanyahu’s political opponents have pointed to the thwarted FlyDubai cockpit attack as the latest example of Netanyahu’s government failing to manage security threats.

Israel demolishes Palestinian apartments in east Jerusalem

Israeli authorities tore down a five-story building in east Jerusalem on Tuesday, the latest in a string of home demolitions to hit predominantly Palestinian neighborhoods in the city.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attended the demolition and said that Israeli authorities had demolished more than 10,000 structures built without permits over the past year and a half.

Palestinians say the process of procuring construction permits is nearly impossible for them in east Jerusalem. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Today it is home to almost 400,000 Palestinians.

Fayez Saeed Khalafawi, an apartment owner in the demolished building, said his family received notice of the demolition on Monday. He had requested a postponement for an appeal. He said he had applied for four permits and that dozens of residents could be displaced as a result.

“This has become political … a displacement process. They demolish our house so we put up a tent. Where are we supposed to go?” he said.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press