Coroner says a 7th person has died from injuries in Mississippi Delta town mass shooting

LELAND, Miss. (AP) — A seventh person has died from injuries sustained in a mass shooting after a high school football homecoming game earlier this month in the Mississippi Delta town of Leland, a coroner said.

Washington County coroner LaQuesha Watkins said Saturday in a news release that her office was informed by the Hinds County coroner’s office on Friday that 25-year-old Ebanee Williams had died.

Nine people have been arrested, several of them charged with capital murder, in connection with the shooting around midnight on Oct. 11 that also left more than a dozen people injured.

The FBI’s Jackson Field Office has been posting pictures of suspects wanted for questioning in the mass shooting. It happened as people celebrated homecoming weekend in downtown Leland shortly after the football game.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the Leland shooting, but the FBI has said the gunfire appears to have been “sparked by a disagreement among several individuals.”