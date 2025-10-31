Guyana arrests incoming opposition leader following US extradition request

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Authorities in Guyana arrested the South American country’s incoming opposition leader on Friday following an extradition request from the U.S. government.

Azruddin Mohamed, one of Guyana’s wealthiest citizens, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Florida on charges including money laundering, bribery, tax evasion and wire and mail fraud.

Mohamed is the leader of the We Invest in Nationhood party, which won 16 of the 65 parliamentary seats in the Sept. 1 general election.

He appeared in court Friday and was later released on $750 bond and ordered to return to court in early November for a second extradition hearing.

Also arrested and released on bond was his father, Nazar Mohamed, who faces the same accusations.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall said authorities were acting on a formal request from the U.S. for their extradition.

One of the Mohameds’ attorneys, Siand Dhurjon, said some of the offenses “are not extraditable offenses under the laws of our land or even the extradition treaty” that Guyana has.

Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed, his father and his family business for allegedly smuggling more than 22,000 pounds (10,000 kilograms) of gold to the U.S. from Guyana, and evading more than $50 million in taxes.

Azruddin Mohamed was expected to be elected by incoming opposition lawmakers as their leader on Monday when Parliament reconvenes for its first sitting.

The case has underscored persistent government corruption in the oil-rich South American nation.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

By BERT WILKINSON

Associated Press