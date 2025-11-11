How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/11/2025

Most U.S. stocks rose and carried the market back to where it was before last week’s swoon.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% Tuesday after erasing a loss taken during the morning. It’s been bouncing around lately, coming off Monday’s vigorous rebound following its first losing week in four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.2% to a record, surpassing its prior all-time high set two weeks ago.

The Nasdaq composite lagged the market, though, as Nvidia got back to falling amid continued concerns that stocks caught up in the artificial-intelligence frenzy may have become too expensive. The Nasdaq dipped 0.3%.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.18 points, or 0.2%, to 6,846.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 559.33 points, or 1.2%, to 47,927.96.

The Nasdaq composite fell 58.87 points, 0.3%, to 23,468.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.63 points, or 0.1%, to 2,458.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 117.81 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 940.86 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 463.76 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.45 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 964.98 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 5,383.74 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,157.51 points, or 21.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 228.12 points, or 10.2%.

The Associated Press