These children’s books from 2025 make great holiday gifts for every age group

Look no further for great gift ideas for your kiddos. The Associated Press scoured the bookshelves for standout 2025 releases to share the love of reading with your child, student or friend, and came up with this list for the holidays.

Board books and read-to-me books (ages 0-3)

— “I Love You, Little Moose!” by Sandra Magsamen. A five-line poem about nature and all the things we love about it, with vibrant colors and bubble-letter text. This board book also has soft plushie antlers on top. Cartwheel Books, $8.99.

— “Why Does the Wind Blow?” by Eric Carle. Science made easy in classic Eric Carle style! This quick read explains in simple terms how wind blows, aided by illustrations and one Very Hungry Caterpillar. World of Eric Carle, $5.99.

— “Little Heroes of Color: I’m A Little Hero” by David Heredia. Heroes range from hardworking Jim Thorpe to inventive Arvind Gupta to fearless Sonia Sotomayor. Rhyming and repetition make complicated words and ideas easier to understand. In the back, readers will find a mirror with a message that they’re a little hero, too. Cartwheel Books, $9.99.

— “Everywhere You Are” by Victoria Monét, illustrated by Alea Marley. This sweet book reaffirms a parent’s love for their child even when they’re not physically together. Grammy winner Monét’s musicality shines in this lullaby, illustrated in a colorful, swirly, star-speckled outer space. G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books For Young Readers, $18.99.

Early readers (ages 3-8)

— “Bitty and Bub, Best Buds” by Janee Trasler. Five short, silly comics follow fun-loving friends Bitty and Bub. It’s a great introduction to reading comics, using speech bubbles in simple panel progressions. Holiday House, $14.99.

— “Don’t Trust Fish” by Neil Sharpson, illustrated by Dan Santat. Why read another boring animal book when you can read something hilarious? The book teaches kids how to recognize mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds — and, chiefly, why you shouldn’t trust fish. Dial Books, $18.99.

— “Grandmother Moon” by Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason, illustrated by Trisha B. Waters. A girl’s grandma explains Grandmother Moon to her. The author’s Indigenous storytelling tradition is extended by dreamy full-page paintings. Includes a Moon Calendar and a guide to reading the calendar on the scales of Turtle’s back. Beaming Books, $18.99.

Middl

e grade (ages 8-12)

— “Dory Fantasmagory 7: Center of the Universe” by Abby Hanlon. Book 7 in the silly illustrated series that’s a perfect bridge into chapter books. In this story, Dory has a new rival. Dory’s zany antics and odd friends could elicit laughter from any reader. Dial Books, $17.99.

— “Maker Girl and Professor Smarts” by Jasmine Florentine. So what if they don’t have superpowers? These supersmart best friends are ready to take on supervillains! This hilarious, hybrid graphic chapter book includes science-backed instructions for making sorbet and cardboard grappling hooks. MIT Kids Press, $19.99.

— “The Weirdies” by Michael Buckley, illustrated by Forrest Burdett. From the creator of “Sisters Grimm,” these 10-year-old triplets and the world they live in are weird — and highly entertaining. Pencil-hatching illustrations accompany Lemony Snicket-esque humor and fourth-wall breaking. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $14.99.

— “The Poisoned King” by Katherine Rundell, illustrated by Ashley Mackenzie. It’s up to 12-year-old Princess Anya to save the dragons and her kingdom. The hotly anticipated Book 2 of the Impossible Creatures series is a fantasy adventure driven by an unyielding belief in the power of goodness. Knopf Books for Young Readers, $19.99.

— “Bunns Rabbit” by Alan Barillaro. The other rabbits fear that Bunns’ short ears are a bad omen. Full of heart, this mature, tender chapter book showcases descriptive writing and stunning, dramatically lit illustrations. Candlewick, $18.99.

Young adult (ages 12+)

— “The Story of My Anger” by Jasminne Mendez. Told in verse and as a play, this empowering story follows Yuli, a junior at a Texas high school, as she learns how to handle racism, the pressure to shine, and stress at home with a widowed mom living with a chronic illness. Dial Books, $19.99.

— “The House of Quiet” by Kiersten White. A Gothic mystery that explores class struggle and what it means to make a positive impact in the world. The stunning ending pulls the pieces together without a single detail wasted. Delacorte Press, $19.99.

— “When We Were Monsters” by Jennifer Niven. Arlo and Effy trade off narrating this genre-bender of dark academia, murder mystery, thriller and romance. A “Frankenstein” motif throughout the novel conveys themes of monsters and fate vs. free will. Knopf Books for Young Readers, $20.99.

— “Leave It on the Track” by Margot Fisher. After her dads die in a fire, Moose moves to a new state to live with her older half-sister, who convinces her to try roller derby. Fisher’s debut grabs you and doesn’t let go, tackling grief, being LGBTQ+ and finding community. Dutton Books for Young Readers, $19.99.

— “Take Up Space, Y’all” by Tess Holliday and Kelly Coon. A body positivity book with guides and tips, from finding your fashion to having a healthy relationship with food to dealing with labels. It always defers to consulting your doctor for medical needs like skin problems and mental health challenges. Running Press Kids, $13.99.

— “I Wish I Didn’t Have to Tell You This: A Graphic Memoir” by Eugene Yelchin. The sequel to “The Genius Under the Table” also stands on its own, chronicling a Jewish man’s escape from Soviet Russia in the 1980s with a unique art style that incorporates photographs. Yelchin’s mom and grandmother provide comic relief with their melodrama and uncanny wisdom. Candlewick, $22.99.

___

For more AP gift guides and holiday coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/gift-guide and https://apnews.com/hub/holidays.

By DONNA EDWARDS

Associated Press