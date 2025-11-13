Skip to main content
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 11/13/2025

By AP News

The U.S. stock market tumbled to one of its worst days since its springtime sell-off.

The S&P 500 sank 1.7% Thursday and pulled further from its all-time high set late last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% from its own record set the day before, while the Nasdaq composite lost 2.3%.

Nvidia and other AI superstar stocks dragged the market lower amid continued worries that their prices had shot too high. Also hurting the market were questions about whether coming cuts to interest rates that Wall Street has been banking on will actually happen.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 113.43 points, or 1.7%, to 6,737.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 797.60 points, or 1.7%, to 47,457.22.

The Nasdaq composite fell 536.10 points, or 2.3%, to 22,870.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 67.81 points, or 2.8%, to 2,382.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.69 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 470.12 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 134.18 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 49.84 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 855.86 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 4,913 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,559.56 points, or 18.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 152.83 points, or 6.9%.

The Associated Press

