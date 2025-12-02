Democratic US Sen. Mark Warner launches bid for reelection

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner announced his bid for reelection on Tuesday, launching what will be a key campaign in a narrowly divided Senate.

In a campaign announcement, the Virginia senator said he was running for reelection to rein in America’s economic crisis, particularly regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on job displacement.

“We need a vision to chart a new path and effective leadership to get it done,” Warner said. “That’s why I am running for reelection to the United States Senate.”

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. According to the Cook Political Report, Warner represents a solidly Democratic seat.

Warner, a businessman who co-founded the company that became Nextel, served as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006. He was first elected in 2008 to the Senate, where he now serves as vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence.

Warner nodded to his business success while pitching himself as the candidate best suited to tackle AI.

“This moment calls for big ideas,” Warner said. “The tech companies that displace jobs for AI should actually help pay for the solutions. We need universal healthcare coverage and a complete overhaul of affordable housing and childcare.”

On the Republican side, state Sen. Bryce Reeves had already announced a campaign for the seat. Reeves, an Army veteran and former law enforcement officer, has served in the Virginia Senate for over a decade.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia’s other senator, was reelected in 2024 and will not be on the ballot in 2026.

By OLIVIA DIAZ

Associated Press/ Report for America