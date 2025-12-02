US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

3. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. The Art of Spending Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Penguin Audio)

7. Sleep Yourself Smart by Viertausendhertz GmbH, narrated by David Ajala (Audible Originals)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. Patton Oswalt: Black Coffee and Ice Water by Patton Oswalt, performed by Patton Oswalt (Audible Originals)

10. Yo-Yo & Friends by Yo-Yo Ma, narrated by Yo-Yo Ma, Samin Nosrat, Jeremy Dutcher, Jony Ive, Fabiola Gianotti, Maria Popova and Jacob Collier (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. Brimstone by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

3. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, performed by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

7. Her Last Christmas by Claire McGowan, performed by Hayley Atwell (Audible Originals)

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

9. The Room Next Door by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Elizabeth Evans, Bebe Wood and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. Lady of Fire by pirateaba, narrated by Erin Bennett (Podium Audio)

By The Associated Press