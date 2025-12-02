How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/2/2025

U.S. stocks bounced back as both bond yields and bitcoin stabilized.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday, following its first loss in six days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%.

Boeing was one of the strongest forces lifting the market after it gave an encouraging forecast for how much cash it will produce next year.

That helped offset losses for Signet Jewelers and Procter & Gamble, which highlighted potential challenges for U.S. households.

Treasury yields eased following their jumps the day before. Bitcoin rose back above $91,000 after tumbling below $85,000 on Monday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.74 points, or 0.2%, to 6,829.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 185.13 points, or 0.4%, to 47,474.46.

The Nasdaq composite rose 137.75 points, or 0.6%, to 23,413.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.15 points, or 0.2%, to 2,464.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 19.72 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 241.96 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 47.99 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 35.45 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 947.74 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 4,930.24 points, or 11.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,102.88 points, or 21.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 234.83 points, or 10.5%.

