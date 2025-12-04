How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/4/2025

The U.S. stock market held near its records after a wobbly day of trading.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Thursday and remains just 0.5% below its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Dollar General rallied after reporting a better profit than analysts expected, but Kroger dropped after the grocer reported weaker revenue than expected. The market’s modest overall moves continue a calm run following weeks of sharp swings for stocks. Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market, while stock indexes rose in Europe following a mixed finish in Asia.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.40 points, or 0.1%, to 6,857.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.96 points, or 0.1%, to 47,850.94.

The Nasdaq composite rose 51.04 points, or 0.2%, to 23,505.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.02 points, or 0.8%, to 2,531.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.03 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 134.52 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 139.45 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.72 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 975.49 points, or 16.6%.

The Dow is up 5,306.72 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,194.34 points, or 21.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.00 points, or 13.5%.

The Associated Press