Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/4/2025

Sponsored by:
By AP News

The U.S. stock market held near its records after a wobbly day of trading.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Thursday and remains just 0.5% below its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Dollar General rallied after reporting a better profit than analysts expected, but Kroger dropped after the grocer reported weaker revenue than expected. The market’s modest overall moves continue a calm run following weeks of sharp swings for stocks. Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market, while stock indexes rose in Europe following a mixed finish in Asia.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.40 points, or 0.1%, to 6,857.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.96 points, or 0.1%, to 47,850.94.

The Nasdaq composite rose 51.04 points, or 0.2%, to 23,505.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.02 points, or 0.8%, to 2,531.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.03 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 134.52 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 139.45 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.72 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 975.49 points, or 16.6%.

The Dow is up 5,306.72 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,194.34 points, or 21.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.00 points, or 13.5%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.